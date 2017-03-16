logo



Shane McGuigan – From Waterboy to All Ireland Contender

16 Mar 2017
by admin

 

Slaughtneil return to Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day in search of a first ever All Ireland Senior Men’s Club title.

The Derry and Ulster Champions meet Kerry kingpins Dr Crokes in this years final on Friday at 5pm.

Mickey Moran’s side suffered disappointment in the 2015 showpiece losing out to Corofin.

Shane McGuigan, who was on successful Slaughtneil minor and MacRory Cup winning St Pat’s sides is involved in his first senior final at Croker.

Two years ago he had a different role on All Ireland Final day…

More Sport

Shane McGuigan – From Waterboy to All Ireland Contender

0
  Slaughtneil return to Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day in search of a first ever All Ireland Senior Men’s Club title. The Derry and Ulster Champions meet Kerry kingpins Dr Cro[...]
16 Mar 2017

Tyrone Manager Fergal Logan happy to have another go at Donegal

0
The Tyrone management has praised both sets of players as Donegal and Tyrone served up an exciting Ulster U21 Championship battle on Wednesday night in Omagh. The game finished 0-1[...]
16 Mar 2017

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner: We’ll need to improve for Tyrone replay

0
MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey will host the Ulster U21 Championship quarter replay between Donegal and Tyrone next Wednesday 22nd March. The sides’s couldn’t be separa[...]
16 Mar 2017

Replay required to separate Donegal and Tyrone in Ulster u21 Championship

0
Donegal and Tyrone will meet again in the Ulster Under 21 Football Championship after the neighbouring rivals played out a thrilling 0-14 v 0-14 draw after extra time at Healy Park[...]
15 Mar 2017

Tyler Toland play’s in Ireland’s Draw with Scotland today

0
    The Republic of Ireland women’s under-17’s have played out a scoreless draw with Scotland in their UEFA Under-17 Elite Qualifying group. Tyler Toland play[...]
15 Mar 2017

Larissa Muldoon and Nora Stapleton to partner against England

0
There’s one change to the Irish women’s team to face England in Friday night’s Championship decider in Donnybrook. Larissa Muldoon is back into the starting line-up fro[...]
15 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit