Shane McGuigan – From Waterboy to All Ireland Contender

Slaughtneil return to Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day in search of a first ever All Ireland Senior Men’s Club title.

The Derry and Ulster Champions meet Kerry kingpins Dr Crokes in this years final on Friday at 5pm.

Mickey Moran’s side suffered disappointment in the 2015 showpiece losing out to Corofin.

Shane McGuigan, who was on successful Slaughtneil minor and MacRory Cup winning St Pat’s sides is involved in his first senior final at Croker.

Two years ago he had a different role on All Ireland Final day…