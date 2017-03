A postmortem examination has today been carried out on the body of a Buncrana woman killed in India

Danielle McLaughlin was found dead on a beach in Goa on Tuesday.

The Guardian’s South Asian correspondent says police have identified the man believed to be responsible, but he has yet to be formally charged.

Michael Safi says the man is a well known criminal in the local area, and he has admitted carrying out the fatal attack.

Its expected he will be formally charged within a number of days: