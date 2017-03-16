logo



Kourtney Kardashian’s attempt at an Irish accent is surprisingly alright

16 Mar 2017
by News Highland

 

Better than Tom Cruise, not as good as Michael Gambon. And if we’re Goldilocks-ing it, we’d say about on par with Sienna Miller.

Kourtney Kardashian is the latest celeb to try her hand at an Irish accent for the week that’s in it and shared this video on Snapchat as she tried to wrap her tongue around our hard Ts and flat vowels.

“I can talk Oirish”, isn’t the strongest attempt but we give her marks for trying.

Although, considering her hair stylist is Ballinteer man Andrew Fitzsimons, she really has no excuse.

Story by David O’Shaughnessy Entertainment.ie

 

