There’s been a two vehicle crash just outside Strabane.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the Prospect Corner on the Bellspark road shortly after 2pm this afternoon.

It’s understood that nobody was seriously injured in the collision.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says this is the third crash at that particular spot in just a matter of weeks.

He fears that if upgraded works are not carried out urgently it’s only matter of time before someone is seriously injured: