MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey will host the Ulster U21 Championship quarter replay between Donegal and Tyrone next Wednesday 22nd March.

The sides’s couldn’t be separated after extra time on Wednesday night as the game ended 14pts apiece.

Donegal kicked 14 wides in normal time while they also failed to convert a couple of goal chances.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly after the game, Donegal Manager Declan feels they will need to improve for the replay and be more clinical on the scoring front…