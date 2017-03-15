Tyrone Captain Michael McKernan focused on Donegal task

Tyrone’s efforts to reclaim the Ulster Under 21 Championship title starts this evening in Omagh.

The O’Neill County take on Donegal at Healy Park in the quarter final, still hurting from last year’s final defeat to Monaghan.

The neighbouring counties know each other very well as Tyrone have dumped Donegal out of the competition in the last two years.

Despite not playing in pre championship competitions, Tyrone have being playing challenge games in the build up to the provincial campaign.

Captain Michael McKernan says Tyrone are focused ahead of the task at hand…

