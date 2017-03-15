logo



Shock in Stranorlar as Family Enrichment Centre announces closure

15 Mar 2017
by News Highland

It’s emerged today that the Family Enrichment Centre in Stranorlar is to close at the end of this year.

The centre, which is operated by the Sisters of Mercy, runs a number of support services, including mental health initiatives, which have been described as crucial.

New of the impending closure broke in today’s Finn Valley Voice.

Cllr Patrick Mc Gowan is calling for a public meeting to see if the centre can be saved in the long term, he says it was receiving some HSE support, but funding had been cut……….

