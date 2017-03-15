Replay required to separate Donegal and Tyrone in Ulster u21 Championship

Donegal and Tyrone will meet again in the Ulster Under 21 Football Championship after the neighbouring rivals played out a thrilling 0-14 v 0-14 draw after extra time at Healy Park in Omagh on Wednesday night.

Donegal dominated possession for most of the game and should have been out of sight midway through the second half, but, as the wide count built up for Donegal, Tyrone edged in front to lead by a couple of scores as the game headed for the final quarter.

And what a gripping final quarter it would be. Donegal had two goal chances – Michael Carroll drilled his shot at Tyrone keeper Benny Gallon and then Niall Kelly brilliantly dispossessed Conor Morrision with a top class tackle.

Tyrone got back on level terms and should have won the tie in the closing seconds, Donegal keeper Danny Rodgers firstly denied Fergal Meenagh but the deflected effort was somehow keep from going over the line as Ethan O’Donnell stretched with one hand to stop the ball from resting in the net.

Tyrone came from behind three times in extra time as Lee Brennan secured a replay with the final point of the game.

The replay will take place next Wednesday in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey at 8pm.