Larissa Muldoon and Nora Stapleton to partner against England

15 Mar 2017
by admin

There’s one change to the Irish women’s team to face England in Friday night’s Championship decider in Donnybrook.

Larissa Muldoon is back into the starting line-up from the bench.

Having missed the opening wins over Scotland and Italy, the Cappry girl returned to the panel for the games against the French and Wales.

The remainder of the line-up is unchanged with fellow Donegal player, Out-half Nora Stapleton, partnering Muldoon at half-back.

IRELAND WOMEN’S Team & Replacements (v England, 2017 Women’s Six Nations Championship, Donnybrook Stadium, Friday, March 17, kick-off 8pm):

15. Kim Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)
14. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
13. Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
12. Sene Naoupu (Aylesford Bulls)
11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht)
10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
9. Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union)
1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)
2. Leah Lyons (Highfield/Munster)
3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
4. Sophie Spence (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
5. Marie Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster)
7. Claire Molloy (Bristol/Connacht)
8. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s/Leinster) (capt)

 

