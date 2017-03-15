logo



Jason Quigley tells ESPN he’s inspired to make it to the top

15 Mar 2017
by News Highland


Jason Quigley is just over a week away from his first title shot as a professional boxer.

He takes on Glen Tapia for the NABF Middleweight belt on Thursday week the 23rd March at the Fantasy Spring Resort in California.

Speaking on ESPN television, Jason says he has evolved as a universal fighter and whats to go to the top in his weight division.

Presenter Bernardo Osuna also cornered Jason on the possible meeting of his friend Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

The former Finn Valley man will be the headline act in the first edition of ESPN’s Golden Boy Boxing card to be shown live next week.

Watch Jason’s interview on ESPN here.

