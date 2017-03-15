Inishowen Family said to be ‘devastated’ by death of loved one in India

Indian media is reporting that the woman found murdered in the Canacona area of Goa was a 25 year old woman from Inishowen.

She was found dead early on Tuesday morning local time and Indian police have confirmed they have launched a murder investigation.

A number of people have been questioned about her death

The Department of Foreign Affairs says the embassy in New Delhi is in contact with authorities in relation to the death and are standing by to provide consular assistance if necessary.

Inishowen Councillor Rena Donaghey says the news has devastated the local community: