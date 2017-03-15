High Court upholds council’s right to restrict windfarms in development plan

The High Court has quashed a Ministerial decision against the variations of the County Development Plan for Donegal which had been approved by Councillors in June 2014.

The variations were intended to impose restrictions on the development of windfarms in the county.

The Ministerial Order was issued last year and was the second of its kind to be rejected by the court.

Glenties Wind Farm Information Group has welcomed the decision.

Spokesperson Ernan O’Donnell says serious questions now need to be asked of the Department about how it views local democracy…………..