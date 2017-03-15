Family of suspected murder victim Danielle McLaughlin appeal for privacy

The family of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin, who was found dead in the Canacona area of Goa in India, has asked the media for privacy at this time.

The 25 year-old was found dead early on Tuesday morning local time and Indian police have confirmed they have launched a murder investigation.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier confirmed the young woman was traveling on a British passport, and that an Irish consular official was traveling to the region, while the Embassy is liaising with British authorities.

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says the family have through him, asked for privacy as they have been inundated with calls from the media since news of the tragedy emerged: