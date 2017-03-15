Ethan Boyle and Ronan Curtis named in ROI U21 squad for Kosovo qualifier

Finn Harps Ethan Boyle and Derry City’s Ronan Curtis have been named by Head Coach Noel King in the Republic of Ireland Under 21 squad for the forthcoming UEFA Championship Qualifier with Kosovo.

The north west pair are the only players from the League of Ireland named.

Boyle joined up with the squad this year while Curtis has been involved since last November’s games in Spain.

The Irish team will host the Kosovans at Tallaght Stadium on Saturday, 25 March, kick-off 13:00, in their opening game of the 2019 UEFA U21 Championships qualifiers.

Italy and San Marino will co-host the UEFA U21 Championships Finals tournament. Ireland are grouped with Germany, Israel, Norway, Azerbaijan and Kosovo, who are entering the UEFA U21 qualifiers for the first time.

The nine group winners advance to the finals with the four best runners-up entering a play-off to decide the final two spots in the tournament alongside the Italians.

Republic of Ireland Under 21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United), Liam Bossin (Anderlecht)

Defenders: Danny Kane (Huddersfield Town), Ryan Sweeney (Stoke City – on loan at Bristol Rovers), Shaun Donnellan (West Bromwich Albion), Corey Whelan (Liverpool), Connor O’Grady (Sheffield Wednesday)

Midfielders: Liam Kinsella (Walsall), Rory Hale (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (West Ham United – on loan at Bradford), Harry Charsley (Everton), Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers), Ethan Boyle (Finn Harps), Connor Dimaio (Chesterfield), Olamide Shodipo (Queens Park Rangers – on loan to Port Vale)

Forwards: Ronan Curtis (Derry City), Grego Cox (Queens Park Rangers), Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT), Joe Quigley (Bournemouth – on loan at Gillingham)