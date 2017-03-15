Derry Captain Niall Keenan confident on Monaghan upset

The Derry U21’s take on Monaghan this evening in the quarter final of the Ulster Championship.

The Oak Leaf county are looking to cause an upset by knocking out the defending championships early in the competition.

It’s been twenty years since Derry last won the championship but with the Ulster minor winning side from two seasons ago now the core of the team, there’s hope of ending the long waiting.

Captain Niall Keenan is confident Derry has enough to go and win in Monaghan.

Monaghan v Derry

8pm throw in @ Inniskeen