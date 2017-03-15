Declan Bonner looks to Donegal players to stand up and be counted

The Ulster u21 Championship starts this evening for Donegal and Tyrone.

The rivals meet at the quarter final stage at Healy Park in Omagh where the winner will be tagged as favourites to lift the title in what is the final year of the championship.

Donegal will look to make a mends for recent defeats as they lost out to Tyrone in the final in 2015 and at the semi final stage just twelve months ago.

Jason McGee and Ciaran Gillespie are among a long list of Donegal injuries.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner is in doubt of how big the task ahead is…

Tyrone v Donegal in the Ulster U21 Championship will be LIVE on Highland Radio from 8pm in association with GAL – OIL – Fuel you can trust at Clady Bridge, Castlefinn – Your One Stop Shop for all your fuel needs, with top rates given on sterling.