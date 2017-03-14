logo



Young Donegal Farmers and Agriculture students join Brussels delegation host by Matt Carthy MEP

14 Mar 2017
A group of young farmers and Agriculture students form Co. Donegal joined a delegation of over 30 from agricultural courses in colleges across the Midlands and North West in Brussels this week hosted by Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy.

Ballyhaise, Mountbellew and DKIT were the participating colleges, but the delegation also included farmers who had finished their studies, as well as some of their lecturers.

Members of the young farmers organisation Macra na Feirme were also part of the group.

The farmers from Leitrim, Louth, Galway, Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan, and Kilkenny were all in their 20s.

Speaking after the visit, Matt Carthy said:

“I was delighted to have an opportunity to host this delegation of young Irish farmers to the European Parliament in Brussels. It was an important chance for the farmers themselves to gain a better understanding of how the decisions that affect their lives are made and also for me to engage with them to ensure that I can better serve Irish farmers in my role as a member of the Agriculture & Rural Development committee.

 

“The delegates themselves made several important proposals for improvements in the way EU & Irish government affect young farmers. I will be bringing many of these proposals forward in upcoming CAP reform discussions.”

