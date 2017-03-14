Ten year case rules in favour of anglers from the Rosses at Dungloe Court

A fisheries case in Donegal has ruled in favour of local anglers.

Inland Fisheries had 150 summonses against 50 anglers from the Rosses angling club for illegally fishing for Salmon on the Gweebara River thrown out at Dungloe court yesterday.

The case arose when the IFI established a new angling club on the Gweebara and excluded anglers from the Rosses who had traditionally fished on the Gweebara from fishing there.

Local anglers have been resisting the move for over ten years which has also resulted in High Court actions during that time.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle was in court for the proceedings: