Talks to establish an executive at Stormont are said to be entering ‘a critical stage’, with just two weeks left to agree a deal.

The parties must reach a deal by March 27th, or risk a return to direct rule from London.

The Northern Secretary James Brokenshire has cancelled his St Patrick’s Week visit to Washington, so he can concentrate on the talks.

Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan, who is due to travel to Italy this week, says he’s staying close to home…………