Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Tom Ticher Junior National Cup Semi Final

St.Eunan’s College are in to the final of the Tom Ticher National cup, they defeated their opponent’s St.Joseph’s College Galway by Three Goal’s to Two today in McSharry Park Sligo 3 first half goal’s secured St.Eunan’s path to the final.

St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny 3-2 St. Joseph’s College, Galway

Goalscorers for St.Eunan’s were

Ryan o’donnell 9min

Darragh ellison 18min

Conor o’donnell 27min