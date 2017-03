Finn Harps took their first three points of the year when they beat St Pats 2-1 in Dublin on Tuesday.

Sean Houston and Ciaran O’Connor provided the Harps goals once again as the Ballybofey side moved into eighth in the Premier Division standings.

Harps Manager Ollie Horgan knows they were on the rack in the second half and feels they got away with the three points.

He was proud of his players efforts…