Kenny Shiels on Derry’s believe to achieve





Derry City maintained their 100% start to their Premier Division campaign with a brilliant 3-1 win over champions Dundalk on Tuesday night at Maginn Park in Buncrana.

Trailing 1-0, Derry hit back with goals from Nathan Boyle, Barry McNamee and captain Ryan McBride to make it three wins from three games.

The Candystrips are joint second with Dundalk and Bray Wanderers, sitting three points behind league leaders Cork who have a game more played.

Derry Manager Kenny Shield says his side deserved the win…