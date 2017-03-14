Footpath works needed on Lismonaghan Road – Shiels

A Donegal County Councillor has claimed that the Lismonaghan Road in Letterkenny remains a danger to pedestrians.

While it’s been confirmed that a section of missing footpath at Lismonaghan Road has been completed between the Maples and Rowan Park estates , there are now calls to address other sections along the road.

The lack of adequate footpaths in the area has long been flagged as a serious safety concern with Cllr Dessie Shiels saying there is now an onus on the Council to complete the work……….