logo



First win of the year for Finn Harps

14 Mar 2017
by admin

 

Ciaran O’Connor

 

Finn Harps took their first win of the season in the SEE Airtricity League Premier Division beating St Patrick’s Athletic 2-1 at Ricmond Park on Tuesday night.

All the goals were scored in the first half as Harps had survived a big Pats charge in the second to lift them out of the bottom three places.

Graham Kelly had Pats in front in the 3rd minute but Harps were level through Sean Houston in the 16th minute.

New man Ciaran O’Connor scored his third goal of campaign to put Harps in front just before the half time break.

The Ballybofey side have picked up four points from a possible six in three days, moving into 8th in the Premier Division standings.

Harps next game is away to Limerick on Saturday afternoon. Kick off at Markets Field is 2pm.

More Sport

Ollie Horgan: It’s three points we didn’t expect

0
Finn Harps took their first three points of the year when they beat St Pats 2-1 in Dublin on Tuesday. Sean Houston and Ciaran O’Connor provided the Harps goals once again as [...]
14 Mar 2017

First win of the year for Finn Harps

0
    Finn Harps took their first win of the season in the SEE Airtricity League Premier Division beating St Patrick’s Athletic 2-1 at Ricmond Park on Tuesday night. [...]
14 Mar 2017

Derry City beat champions Dundalk at Maginn Park

0
Derry City defeated champions Dundalk by three goals to one in Buncrana on Monday night. Despite falling behind in the 16th minute, City rallied to secure an impressive win. Dane M[...]
13 Mar 2017

Tyler Toland Star’s in Ireland victory in Serbia

0
The Republic of Ireland under 17 Ladies got their UEFA Championship Elite round 1 off to the perfect start today in Serbia. Dave Bell’s team defeated the host’s Serbia [...]
13 Mar 2017

Sean Cavanagh: Tyrone win in Ballybofey will be further progress

0
Tyrone remain unbeaten in the Allianz Football League and sit top of Division 1 after Sunday’s win over Cavan. Trailing by four points at the break, Mickey Harte’s side produ[...]
13 Mar 2017

Victory of Jordan Boyce in big darts tournament

0
Donegal’s Jordan Boyce has won the All-Ireland Singles Youth Championships in darts. The 17-year-old from Newtowncunningham defeated his opponent 4-1 in the final in Ennis. T[...]
13 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit