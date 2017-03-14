First win of the year for Finn Harps

Finn Harps took their first win of the season in the SEE Airtricity League Premier Division beating St Patrick’s Athletic 2-1 at Ricmond Park on Tuesday night.

All the goals were scored in the first half as Harps had survived a big Pats charge in the second to lift them out of the bottom three places.

Graham Kelly had Pats in front in the 3rd minute but Harps were level through Sean Houston in the 16th minute.

New man Ciaran O’Connor scored his third goal of campaign to put Harps in front just before the half time break.

The Ballybofey side have picked up four points from a possible six in three days, moving into 8th in the Premier Division standings.

Harps next game is away to Limerick on Saturday afternoon. Kick off at Markets Field is 2pm.