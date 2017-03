Barry McNamee says Derry City are going into games expecting to win, not hoping.

The Candystrips have won their opening three games against Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers and champions Dundalk.

The Ramelton man bagged his first league goal of the year on Tuesday night in the 3-1 win over Dundalk at Maginn Park in Buncrana.

Speaking with Martin Holmes, Barry says its a boost to beat the standard bearers in the league…