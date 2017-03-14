Date for refixed Donegal Tyrone Hurling League game confirmed

The refixed National Hurling League game between Donegal and Tyrone will be played on Wednesday the 22nd March.

The original Division 3a tie was abandoned on Sunday 26th February after heavy raining in the north west.

It was due to be played at Healy Park but was moved to Carrickmore which was also deemed unplayable.

Following an agreement with both counties, the game will take place in Omagh on Wednesday week with an 8pm start.

With two games to play, Donegal and Tyrone are in contention to make the league final.