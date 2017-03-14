logo



Coleman, Duffy, McClean, McLaughlin,Toland and Doherty nominated for International Awards

14 Mar 2017
by admin

The shortlist for the 2016 ‘Three’ FAI International Football Awards has been unveiled with six players from the north west featuring.

Republic of Ireland Captain Seamus Coleman is among the nominees for the Senior International Player of the Year along with Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick.

Derry’s Shane Duffy is shortlisted in the Young International Player of the Year, again with Brady and Hendrick nominated in two categories.

James McClean’s goal against Austria in the World Cup Qualifier is in the International Goal of the Year section.

Inishowen’s Roma McLaughlin is nominated in the Under 19 Women’s International Player of the Year and St Johnston’s Tyler Toland is in the three shortlisted in the Under 16 section.

Cockhill’s Peter Doherty is nominated in the Intermediate player of the year category.

The awards take place this Sunday 19th March.

2016 ‘Three’ FAI International Football Awards Nominees

Senior International Player of the Year
Robbie Brady
Seamus Coleman
Jeff Hendrick

Young International Player of the Year
Robbie Brady
Shane Duffy
Jeff Hendrick

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year
Karen Duggan
Aine O’Gorman
Stephanie Roche

International Goal of the Year
Robbie Brady v Italy (UEFA EURO 2016)
Wes Hoolahan v Sweden (UEFA EURO 2016)
James McClean v Austria (2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

Under 21 International Player of the Year
Harry Charsley
Josh Cullen
Callum O’Dowda

Under 19 International Player of the Year
Colm Deasy
George Poynton
Connor Ronan

Under 19 Women’s International Player of the Year
Lucy McCartan
Roma McLaughlin
Amanda McQuillan

Under 17 International Player of the Year
Canice Carroll
Jayson Molumby
Declan Rice

Under 17 Women’s International Player of the Year
Sadhbh Doyle
Leanne Kiernan
Saoirse Noonan

Under 16 International Player of the Year
Aaron Bolger
Jordan Doherty
Lee O’Connor

Under 16 Women’s International Player of the Year
Megan Mackey
Carla McManus
Tyler Toland

Under 15 International Player of the Year
Sean Brennan
Adam Idah
Callum Thompson

Junior International Player of the Year
David Hoban
Stephen Kelly
Danny O’Neill

Intermediate Player of the Year
Peter Doherty
Mark Horgan
Andy McNulty

FAI School’s International Player of the Year
Shane Hanney
Conor Kane
Conor McCarthy

FAI Colleges/Universities International Player of the Year
Matthew Connor
George Poynton
Paul Rooney

Football For All International Player of the Year
Luke Evans
John Farrell
Paul McMahon

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year
Andy Boyle
Daryl Horgan
Sean Maguire

Special Merit Award
Dundalk FC

