Coastguard helicopter missing off west coast

A search operation is underway for a coastguard helicopter missing off the west coast.

Contact was lost with one of the Search and Rescue helicopters just before one o’clock this morning and a major sea search is ongoing off the county Mayo coast, about six miles west of Blacksod.

Search and Rescue helicopters from Sligo and Shannon are attending, along with the Air Corps Casa aircraft.

Lifeboats and fishing vessels are also involved in the search, which is being coordinated from the Coastguard centre at Malin Head.

Ger Hegarty is a Divisional Controller with the Coastguard – He says there was no indication that the helicopter had run into difficulty………..