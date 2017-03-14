CCC-NW believes second breast surgeon will be appointed to LUH

The appointment of a second breast surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital could be a step closer after a meeting last evening involving cancer campaign groups, Donegal politicians and Health Minister Simon Harris.

Recently it emerged that while a locum breast surgeon was being promised, previous pledges of a full tinme appointment were apparently being rolled back on, because the numbers were not there.

However Noelle Duddy of Cooperating for Cancer Care NW, one of the groups attending the meeting, believes there is an energy there to resolve the issue………….