Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Got Commitment Tattoos Before Split

14 Mar 2017
by News Highland

(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

Months before Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after more than 10 years of Brangelina bliss (or so we thought), the former couple got tattoos together to solidify their bond as husband and a wife.

The two reportedly visited Ajan Noo Kanpai, a world renowned tattoo artist in Thailand, to get tattooed using the same ink in February 2016. Kanpai is famous for his Thai Yantra tattoos ― hand-etched designs meant to offer the owner blessings and protection. Jolie has previously visited the studio two times before, most recently receiving a a large tiger tattoo on her back in 2004.

According to the tattoo artist’s website, Jolie got three new tattoos on her back, while Pitt chose to have a Buddhist symbol inked on the left side of his stomach. Kanpai also noted that he used the same ink for both of their tattoos, so that they are “symbolically bound as husband and wife.”

Jolie filed for divorce in September, citing irreconcilable differences. The actress also requested full custody amid an investigation into Pitt’s behavior following an incident of alleged child abuse involving the “Burn After Reading” star and the couple’s son Maddox on a private plane. Pitt was later cleared of all charges by The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services, which determined there was no pattern of abusive behavior.

Pitt and Jolie have largely avoided the public eye since their divorce announcement. Last month, though, the “Maleficent” actress opened up about their split for the first time, noting that it was a “very difficult time.”

Speaking with BBC World News, Jolie said, “We are a family, and we always will be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

Cole Delbyck Entertainment Writer, The Huffington Post

 

A window cleaner got a class photobomb pic with Kylie Minogue

0
Well if you're living/working in Sydney, surely you're bound to run into an Aussie celeb. This window cleaner however managed to (literally) drop in to see pop legend Kylie Minogue
14 Mar 2017

0
14 Mar 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Monday's show

0
Listen back to Monday's Show: For more information check out Shauns Page
13 Mar 2017

Katie Hopkins hit with massive court fine in libel Twitter case

0
Katie Hopkins is well-known for her particularly abusive language, both in her columns, her radio show and her Twitter account – and today, she's been hit with a massive court fine
13 Mar 2017

Watch: This dog failed so hard at Crufts and stole the hearts of the nation in the process

0
Olly the Jack Russell made up for his lack of skill in the Agility section of the competition with buckets of enthusiasm and is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
13 Mar 2017

Listen back to the best bits of live music, chat and features on the Weekend Edition

0
Don't forget, The Weekend Edition is broadcast live every Saturday morning between 10am and 12 noon bringing you the best in music, chat and features.
11 Mar 2017

