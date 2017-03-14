logo



A window cleaner got a class photobomb pic with Kylie Minogue

14 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Well if you’re living/working in Sydney, surely you’re bound to run into an Aussie celeb.

This window cleaner however managed to (literally) drop in to see pop legend Kylie Minogue at the most opportune moment.

Kylie shared the pictures, taken in her hotel room while staying in Sydney, on Twitter. We’re pretty sure he has the song lyrics ‘I should be so lucky, lucky, lucky, lucky’ stuck in his head right about now:

kylie minogue

@kylieminogue

My welcome was even friendlier than usual…..hah!! ‍♀️‍♂️

Via Twitter

Story by Deirdre Molumby  Entertainment. ie

