A window cleaner got a class photobomb pic with Kylie Minogue

My #Sydney welcome was even friendlier than usual…..hah!!
Via Twitter
Well if you’re living/working in Sydney, surely you’re bound to run into an Aussie celeb.
This window cleaner however managed to (literally) drop in to see pop legend Kylie Minogue at the most opportune moment.
Kylie shared the pictures, taken in her hotel room while staying in Sydney, on Twitter. We’re pretty sure he has the song lyrics ‘I should be so lucky, lucky, lucky, lucky’ stuck in his head right about now:
Story by Deirdre Molumby Entertainment. ie
