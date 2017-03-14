11% of Donegal mortgages are in arrears

Latest research from the Central Bank has revealed that 11% of mortgages in Co. Donegal are currently in arrears.

At the same time, almost 66% of people are unaware that there are free support services available to homeowners who are in mortgage arrears according to a new study conducted by the Citizens Information Board.

The finding comes on foot of the recent launch of the communications campaign for ‘Abhaile’, MABS latest initiative supporting those in arrears.

National Development Officer for Social Policy Communications at MABS is Micheal Culloty, he is uring anyone who needs help to get in touch…………