Watch: This dog failed so hard at Crufts and stole the hearts of the nation in the process

Olly the Jack Russell made up for his lack of skill in the Agility section of the competition with buckets of enthusiasm and is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
The world’s largest dog show took place over the weekend and while you’ll be forgiven for not tuning into every single moment, Crufts may for some excellent hungover TV watching.
The agility section of the show is probably the most watchable part and rescue dog Olly did not disappoint when his turn came around. He didn’t win, but he’s definitely a winner to us.
Story by David O’Shaughnessy Entertainment.ie