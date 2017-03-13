Tyler Toland Star’s in Ireland victory in Serbia

The Republic of Ireland under 17 Ladies got their UEFA Championship Elite round 1 off to the perfect start today in Serbia. Dave Bell’s team defeated the host’s Serbia 1-0 today at the sport’s center of Serbia , Alannah Mcevoy got the winner on 78min’s. Tyler Toland from St.Johnston started in midfield and played a pivotal role in the victory. Ireland play Scotland on Wednesday and Hungary on Saturday.
