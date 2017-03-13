Sean Cavanagh: Tyrone win in Ballybofey will be further progress

Tyrone remain unbeaten in the Allianz Football League and sit top of Division 1 after Sunday’s win over Cavan.

Trailing by four points at the break, Mickey Harte’s side produced an excellent second half display to defeat the Breffni men by 0-19 to 1-9.

They’re now one point ahead of Dublin in the table with 7 points from a possible 8.

They also sit two points ahead of Donegal who they visit on Saturday night.

Donegal have won the previous two meetings at MacCumhaill Park.

Tyrone’s Sean Cavanagh says a victory for his side will be further progress…