Retired Bishop Eamon Casey has died aged 89

The death has been announced of retired Bishop Eamon Casey.

Mr Casey left Ireland amid controversy in the early 90’s after it was discovered he’d fathered a child with an American divorcée Annie Murphy.

Eamon Casey was ordained a Catholic priest in 1951- he was appointed Bishop of Kerry 18 years later, and Bishop of Galway in 1976.

He was seen as a progressive and highly influential member of the church, until his resignation in 1992, after reports surfaced of his sexual relationship with American divorcée Annie Murphy – with whom he had a son.

It was a pivotal moment for the church in Ireland, which until then held considerable influence over society and politics.

It’s understood Mr Casey passed away this afternoon following an a long illness.