O’Domhnaill rejects Mac Lochlainn’s claim that FF is split on Brexit

Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill has rejected a Sinn Fein claim that Fianna Fail in Donegal is sending out “mixed messages” on Brexit, saying Fianna Fail will not be found wanting in terms of campaigning on and preparing for Brexit.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says on the one hand, Fianna Fail Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue is criticising the Agriculture Minister for not preparing for Brexit, while Cllr O’Domhnaill said last week the County Council Executive was giving it too much attention, to the detriment of projects in the Glenties Municipal District.

Cllr O’Domhnaill says the context in which he made his comments was the refusal of all Glenties area councillors, including the two Sinn Fein members to pass a budget……..