New bus service launched which will link South Donegal and North Leitrim

Fine Gael TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Tony McLoughlin, has said that a new bus service for North Leitrim and South Donegal will help to further connect rural communities in the region and is another welcome development.

Local Link has launched the new six-day-per-week service linking Kinlough to Ballyshannon via Bundoran with seven return journeys per day.

A demand-led rural service will also be incorporated to the new route in the Glenade, Ballintrillick, Tawley and Buckode areas.

The new route will also connect to the Bus Eireann Sligo/Galway and Enniskillen/Dublin expressway services.

The route will be serviced by a brand new 171-registered Mercedes bus with low floor wheelchair access, the first of its type to enter into service in the Republic of Ireland.

‘Fureys of Sligo’ was awarded the tender after a successful process with the government agency Transport for Ireland which is funding the route.