Meeke wins Rally Mexico despite real drama on the final stage

13 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Northern Ireland’s Kris Meeke survived a late error at Rally Mexico to win the fourth World Rally Championship event of his career on Sunday.

Meeke led by 37.2-seconds going into the final stage but went off the road and into a spectators car park in the closing stages after he got caught out by a bump in the road.

However, the Dungannon driver managed to get his Citroen back on track and he had 13.8 seconds to spare over Ford’s Sebastien Ogier crossing the line.

Thierry Neuville was back in third, 59.7 seconds behind Meeke and his navigator Paul Nagle.

The eventual winner started the day 30.9 seconds clear of his nearest rival and extended that advantage when he took the penultimate stage.

The 37-year-old is now sixth in the standings after the opening three rounds.

