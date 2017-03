Donegal’s Joseph McGonigle and Ciaran Geaney won the Mayo Stages Rally at the weekend in their Skoda Fabia R5.

They won by 46.8 seconds ahead of Frank Wray and Joe McNulty in a Subaru Impreza WRC.

Adrian Hetherington and Ronan O’Neill were third in a Ford Escort.

The event was reduced from six stages to five.