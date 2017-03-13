Mc Hugh welcomes referendum to expand voting rights in Presidential elections

Plans for a referendum to allow Irish citizens abroad to vote in Presidential elections have been welcomed by Diaspora Minister Joe Mc Hugh.

Minister McHugh says it is a historic recognistion of the strong and enduring links between Ireland and its citizens across the world.

Speaking from Philadelphia, he added that the announcement gives rise to a range of legal, policy and practical issues.

The Government has also agreed that work will now commence on modernising the voter resgistration process.