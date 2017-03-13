Magee expansion must be prioritised by new administration – U4D

Following the recent Assembly Election, the Derry University campaign group U4D, has called on the newly elected representatives at Stormont to make the expansion of Ulster University’s Magee campus a key priority.

The group says Magee, working closely with Letterkenny Institute of Technology on a cross-border basis, is at the helm of providing the neccessary skills for the North West to expand their economy.

As the new Executive in Northern Ireland continues talks, U4D Co-Ordinator, Paul Gosling says it is imperative that the economy moves forward…………