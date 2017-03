The Foreign Affairs Minister says it’s vital that Stormont has a voice in the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

Talks are continuing between the DUP and Sinn Féin to try and reach a deal to form a new Government – with Northern Secretary James Brokenshire warning that a second election could be on the cards, if they don’t.

Charlie Flanagan meets the Northern Secretary again tomorrow for further talks.

Speaking at Stormont this evening, he says a second election should be avoided.