A company based at the Industrial Park in Derrybeg says it has had to turn away contracts because it is struggling to find employees.

Irish Pressings exports 99% of it’s products, supplying parts to the automotive industry, with customers including BMW, Rolls Royce, Honda and many others.

Spokesperson Karen Campbell says finding employees is difficult, particularly as there are no tool making training courses available in the North West.

She says this is hampering the company’s growth………