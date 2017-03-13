Derry City beat champions Dundalk at Maginn Park

Derry City defeated champions Dundalk by three goals to one in Buncrana on Monday night.

Despite falling behind in the 16th minute, City rallied to secure an impressive win.

Dane Massey headed the opening goal when he glanced a corner kick into the Derry net.

Nathan Boyle made it all square in the 44th minute, when he curled a low right footed shot into the net from the left side of the box.

Barry McNamee put Derry ahead in the 69th minute when he reacted quickest to a mistake by the Dundalk goalkeeper Gabriel Sava, who failed to hold Aaron McEneff’s shot.

Captain Ryan McBride headed the third goal with six minutes left.

Derry meet Drogheda United in Buncrana on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.