It’s been revealed that 166 children currently in care are without a social worker in TUSLA West Region – which includes County Donegal.

Figures released by the Children’s Minister show that nationally, a total of 453 child cases have yet to be allocated a dedicated social worker.

The data was provided to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty in response to a Dáil Question.

Describing the figures asalarming, Deputy Doherty is calling on the Minister to address the issue without delay: