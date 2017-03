The Race Donegal took place yesterday with over 70 participants taking on the 250km route – running, cycling and kayaking- around Donegal.

The winner at the end of the day was Ramelton’s Marty Lynch, who completed the endurance race in record time of 13:47:16.

The first of the ladies to complete the race was Rachel Nolan who came in after 18:03:36.

Marty Lynch spoke to Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport about the difficulties he went through to get to the finish line.