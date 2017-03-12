Tests being carried out to determine if remains are those of missing John Concannon

Tests are being carried out to determine if human remains found yesterday in Derry are those of missing man John Concannon.

John was last seen on November 10th 2015.

Police have confirmed the discovery of human remains in the Lenamore Road area of Derry.

Family members of missing man John Concannon feel they may be that of his.

John was last seen getting off a bus close to where the remains have been found.

The 71 year-old who has dementia and hearing difficulties was seen getting on a bus at Foyle Street Bus Station in Derry on November 10th 2015.

The PSNI say efforts are continuing to recover the remains ahead of a post mortem examination and identification procedures.

There are no further details at present.