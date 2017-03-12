logo



Referendum to allow Irish citizens abroad to vote announced by Taoiseach

12 Mar 2017
by News Highland

The Taoiseach’s confirmed plans for a referendum to give Irish citizens abroad a vote in presidential elections.

Enda Kenny’s made the announcement as he attends St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Philadelphia.

Four years ago the Constitutional Convention recommended that all Irish citizens, whether inside the State or not, should have the right to vote in presidential elections.

Early last year the Government confirmed it would start looking at how it might be handled.

And today, standing at a Memorial to Irish famine victims in Philadelphia, Enda Kenny’s announcing that a referendum is on the way.

He says the week of St Patrick’s Day is the right time to make the move – as it indicates Ireland cherishes its citizens, no matter where in the world they might be.

There’s no word yet, however, of exactly what criteria would apply – but it will mean extending the right to vote to hundreds of thousands, if not a million or more, of Irish abroad.

More News

Referendum to allow Irish citizens abroad to vote announced by Taoiseach

0
The Taoiseach’s confirmed plans for a referendum to give Irish citizens abroad a vote in presidential elections. Enda Kenny’s made the announcement as he attends St Pat[...]
12 Mar 2017

Tests being carried out to determine if remains are those of missing John Concannon

0
Tests are being carried out to determine if human remains found yesterday in Derry are those of missing man John Concannon. John was last seen on November 10th 2015. Police have co[...]
12 Mar 2017

Appeal for missing Derry teenager

0
Police in Derry have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 18 year-old Dean Millar from the Creggan area of the city was last seen in the Brand[...]
12 Mar 2017

Minister McHugh continues support for retention of Community Hospital services

0
Junior Minister Joe McHugh has met with representatives of the SOS Community Hospital Group to assure them of his continued support for the retention and upgrade of the services at[...]
12 Mar 2017

Investigation ongoing in Donegal into organised rings of staged car crashes

0
One of the country’s largest insurers has said it is investigating “organised rings” of people staging car crashes in Donegal and Galway with potential claims of more than €3m in j[...]
11 Mar 2017

Local Councillor proposes Donegal County Council develop Blueway kayaking trail in Donegal

0
The Council is being urged to take the lead in developing a ‘Blueway’ kayaking trail between the islands off Donegal’s west coast. Blueways have been a huge succe[...]
11 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit