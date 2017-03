Tyrone defeated Cavan in the rescheduled game, in the National Football League, in Healy Park, earlier today.

Mickey Harte’s men put aside a slow start to come back to a 0-19 – 1-9 victory, leaving Cavan in danger of relegation.

After the game, Harte told Francis Mooney that his side’s performance reminded him of their first meet this year in the McKenna Cup- they lost that time- but he was happy his team cameo out on top this time around..